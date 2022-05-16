Fundraising weekend in Daventry in honour of baby Archie

A weekend of fundraising is taking place in Daventry to remember a special little boy.

Two charities will benefit from Daventry Town’s Party on the Pitch, being held as a tribute to Archie Paul Creaney who was born without a heartbeat.

He was born to Beth Clark and partner Scott.

Beth told this newspaper: “On Monday, January 24, I got taken to Northampton General Hospital for reduced movements and found out Archie’s heartbeat was abnormal.

"At 14.14pm, Archie Paul Creaney was born without a heartbeat, but after 19 minutes of resuscitation, the doctors managed to revive him.”

At just five hours old, little Archie was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to be treated for Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, caused by a lack of oxygenated blood flow.

Beth went on: “Archie had an MRI on January 28 which told us the damage was too severe.

"At around 10pm, Archie got taken off life support and took his last breath in the arms of his mummy and daddy at 1.46pm the following day.”

Party on the Pitch was planned before the Archie was born.

"The football club asked if we would like to be involved with making it a charity event,” Beth said.

"Not only has the football club agreed to raise funds for Royal Leicester Infirmary NICU and SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity), they also arranged a balloon release and minute’s applaud in remembrance of Archie, at their home game against Sutton Coldfield in February.”

The couple now hope the weekend is well supported in memory of their little boy.

Beth said: “We would love to see as many people as possible supporting this event.

"It’s for two amazing charities that are close to our hearts.”

Friday night will be headlined by Oasis tribute act ‘Ohasis’ who were formed in 2009 with the goal of being the ultimate tribute to Oasis.

Saturday night sees ‘Wrong Jovi’ headlining a full day of music.

Featuring Ally Ward as Jon Bon Jovi (X Factor, The Singer Takes It All and Britain’s Got Talent) Wrong Jovi will perform the band’s legendary songs.

Supporting bands confirmed are Cerys Curtis, and Down ‘N’ Out on Friday night, with local favourites ‘Pumped Up Police, ‘Mammoth’ featuring on Saturday.

Proceeds will help babies at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Sands. Sands is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK. Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support.

Sands provides bereavement support services both nationally through its Freephone helpline, mobile app, online community and resources, and locally through a UK-wide network of around 100 regional support groups.