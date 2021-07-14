Friends prepare to Brave the Shave in honour of much-loved Long Buckby 'legend' Andy

Andy Wilson will be remembered as a 'legend'.

Andy Wilson lost his battle with lung cancer in April aged 57.

His legacy lives on in Daventry District and now colleagues Alison Granfield and Jack Davies are saying goodbye to their much-loved hair to raise funds in his memory on July 23.

It will take place at the Foundry Cafe in Daventry where the colleagues work.

Proud dad Andy with daughters Charlene and Kitty.

Andy's sister, Cat, who worked at the Barber Shed in Daventry, said: "My brother was a big character with an even bigger heart.

"He was a biker who was passionate about Harley Davidsons. Andy was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a legend and we all miss him."

The family are backing the fundraiser, with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alison said: "Jack and I both love our hair, but this is a challenge that cancer suffers don't get much choice in.

Andy with sister Cat.

"We are hoping to get lots of support for our Brave the Shave, which is being done by the lovely ladies at the Barber Shed in Daventry town centre."

Andy leaves his sister, three brothers and four daughters.

The shave takes place at 2.30pm at the Foundry Cafe.

People can drop donations into the cafe or barbers or by visiting https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/alison-granfield