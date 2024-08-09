Friend holds fundraising event to help ‘young, fit mother-of-two’ with terminal cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online and local fundraisers have been started to support a mother-of-two who is coping with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Caroline Bance, a former Daventry fitness instructor, was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, which has spread to her spine and legs.

The devastating news forced the 48-year-old woman to make significant changes in her life, but she has determinedly kept pushing herself “to enjoy each day as it comes.”

Bo, Caroline’s friend, has decided to raise funds and support Caroline and her family with their expenses by holding a fundraising event this month in Northamptonshire.

Caroline said: “I'm just truly blown away by how lovely, kind and amazing everyone's been. I feel blessed. I'm just grateful I'm here.”

Born in Great Longstone, Derbyshire, Caroline has been living in a village near Daventry for the last 20 years with her husband Nick and their two daughters, Ellie and Libby.

Caroline, a former primary school teacher, ran her own company as a personal trainer, yoga instructor, and sports massage therapist in addition to working as a group fitness instructor at the Daventry Leisure Centre for the last 11 years.

“I've always had a passion for exercise,” she said.

Caroline's world came crashing down on her birthday, April 5, this year, when she woke up in the middle of the night, coughing and choking.

“I just thought it was asthma or a common cold. It didn't happen every day, but sort of four weeks in, and I was like, 'this is not right'.

“I just didn't feel that ill. I didn't think it was that serious,” said Caroline.

Caroline went to her local GP in May. After undergoing a series of tests and scans, her doctors informed her that they found a 3.6-centimetre mass in her lung.

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on June 21.

“I went through lots of emotions. I am a very positive person. It did hit me hard, but at the same time, one in two people is diagnosed with cancer. I was upset.

“I could sit here and wallow for weeks, but I'm just trying to live each day as it is and enjoy what life I may be granted on this earth,” she said.

Caroline faced even more challenging circumstances when she began to experience pain in one of her knees and was unable to walk for several weeks.

“They found quite a big tumour in my knee, so then they realised it was getting aggressive. It was all a bit of a shock for everyone because I looked quite well.

“I lost the mobility in my leg, which was very challenging,” said Caroline.

Caroline's mobility issues meant that she required a wheelchair to get around her home for a while. The family now needs to make several house adjustments, such as replacing the current spiral staircase, as Caroline does not want to be confined to her bedroom.

On Tuesday (July 30), Caroline had knee replacement surgery, during which she had 17 centimetres of her femur bone removed.

“My leg was as unstable as it was because the tumour was eating through my femur bone and actually growing into my muscle.

“I'm eternally grateful and blessed that the surgeon has done the surgery because it means I can have a bit of quality of life back,” she said.

Caroline has been progressively regaining her mobility over the last two days and has started to walk again.

“It's still challenging. I'm walking now, but not properly, so I've got mobility back, but somebody always had to be around at home to help me.

“My life is very different. I'm not working, but I'm just grateful that at the moment I'm still alive,” said Caroline.

Caroline is going to start her chemotherapy treatment in the upcoming weeks. In an effort to improve her life as much as possible, she also plans to begin an alternative course of treatment at a private oncology clinic in London in addition to the traditional treatment.

“It's a case where it's very unknown, and it's just trying things and seeing what happens.

“They wouldn't have offered me treatment if I wasn't looking as well as I am and at the fitness level that I am. So having been a fitness instructor stood me in good stead to try treatment,” said Caroline.

Caroline’s friends and former colleagues have been showing their support throughout the last few weeks. Annette Hawkins, from Northampton, launched a JustGiving page on July 18 to raise £7,500 for Caroline.

“It was heartwarming to read those comments when I'm now going through a period of, I guess, needing support from other people,” said Caroline.

Bo, one of Caroline’s friends, is hosting a fundraiser this month to help cover the costs for the mother-of-two and her family.

Bo said: “We got to know one another reasonably well. She's quite a spiritual lady.

“She's very, very good at what she does, and she's a very likeable person. A young, fit mother of two.”

‘Caroline's fundraising bonanza’ is scheduled to take place on August 25.

Bo invites people to join her on the day for an axe-throwing event with TBV Axemasters at 10.30am and a 45-minute complimentary yoga session with Hot Pod Yoga at 12pm. The event will conclude with a “fancy dress” and “family-friendly” walk around Daventry Country Park at 3pm.

“There are no expectations other than to donate to the cause,” said Bo.

People can join ‘Caroline's fundraising bonanza’ by contacting Bo on her Facebook group, ‘Hikes and All things Nice!’.

Donations can be made on the day of the event or via Caroline’s JustGiving page.

Caroline said: “Cancer is a big thing now. I want to be able to help with research, so you know, even though I'm sitting here riddled with cancer, I'm sort of looking at all the positives.

“If this helps somebody somewhere down the line, then that's my job done.”