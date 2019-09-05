Free dental treatment in Northamptonshire has fallen by almost third

The number of free NHS dental treatments in Northamptonshire has fallen by almost a third over the last five years, new figures reveal.

The British Dental Association says an “aggressive and heavy-handed” policy of automatically fining patients accused of misclaiming free care is fuelling a collapse in attendance among vulnerable groups.

Dentists in the Nene Clinical Commissioning Group area administered 59,576 courses of treatment in 2018-19 to adults exempt from charges, NHS Digital figures show.

Free treatments, which are offered to low-income groups, elderly people, pregnant women and full-time students, have dropped by 32% since 2013-14.

Across England, the number of free procedures fell by a quarter over the same period.

Without an exemption, adults have to pay a charge to visit the dentist, which varies depending on the type of treatment received.

Band 1 procedures, such as check-ups and examinations, and urgent operations to address severe pain or risk of deterioration both cost £21.60 per treatment.

Band 2 treatments, such as fillings, extractions and root canals, cost £59.10, while Band 3 procedures, such as crowns, dentures and dental bridges, cost £256.50.

In Northamptonshire, dentists did not charge their patients for 19% of the courses of treatment carried out in 2018-19.

Free Band 1 and Band 2 procedures have seen the largest drop, each falling by 34% over the last five years.

The number of paid treatments offered in the area has also dropped, but far less sharply – 251,900 treatments incurred a fee last year, a drop of just 0.3% on 2013-14. They brought in a total of £10.4 million for the NHS.

Misclaiming free care can lead to automatic fines of up to £100.

The BDA says nearly 400,000 patients a year, including those with learning disabilities, have received fines, some simply for ticking the wrong box on a form.

Charlotte Waite, from the BDA, said: “Vulnerable patients will keep turning away from check-ups as long as ministers refuse to let go of their failed fines policy.

“People will keep falling foul of a confusing system which won’t give an inch if you make an honest mistake.

“Sadly, the adults and children now failing to attend are precisely those who could benefit most.

“Ministers should be rolling out the red carpet for these patients, not providing reasons to bottle up oral health problems.”

The policy in England is in stark contrast with those in other UK nations – in Scotland and Northern Ireland, patients do not receive fines for mistakenly claiming support for NHS care.

The Department for Health and Social Care maintained that it is right to recoup money lost from people incorrectly claiming exemption from prescription and dental charges.

A spokesperson said: “We want every single person to have access to high quality dental care, and we have a number of clear, unchanged exemptions in place to protect those who cannot pay – including those on low incomes.

“If anyone receives a penalty charge notice incorrectly, there are procedures in place to challenge the decision and have the penalty withdrawn.”