Find out why Daventry mum Josephine is winner of our Mother's Day competition...

Daventry mum Josephine Boyd is the winner of our Mum in a Million competition.

She was nominated by husband Kevin, who said his wife's love, care and support has helped him through a very dark period.

Kevin told this paper: "A few years ago my mental heath deteriorated massively and I ended up in a very dark place. My social anxiety was so bad that I became pretty much housebound.

The happy couple with their children.

"During this time, Josephine stuck by me and took me to the doctors and supported me through this long journey to feel normal again. She managed to keep a home, care for a partner, go to work and be a mum.

"The love and support she showed me I didn't think would be possible as I felt worthless and not worthy of a relationship."

In time, Kevin's health turned a corner.

"When my health had improved, we arra ged to get married in August last year," he added.

Josephine's a winning mum.

"Knowing I had a wedding to go to made me really work on myself. It was a massive confidence boost and has helped me move forwards."

"We also had a baby girl, Maisie, two, to go with our two boys Kieran, 11, and Jay, 8. I want other people to know that they can get through tough times.."

He said the future is now looking bright for the family.

"I'm so pleased Josephine is going to get the recognition she deserves. She's really is a Mum in a Million."

Kieran, Maisie and Jay.