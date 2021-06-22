Fears for rise in cervical cancer cases as thousands of extra Northamptonshire women missed smear tests during pandemic

More than 6,000 extra women in Northamptonshire are behind on their cervical screenings compared to before the pandemic, with tens of thousands missing their appointments.

As the nation marks Cervical Screening Awareness Week, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said 'we may sadly see' a rise in cancer diagnoses following disruption during Covid.

Analysis of NHS Digital data by the JPIMedia Data Team reveals that, of the 210,657 women and people with cervixes in the county eligible for smear tests as of December 2020, just 147,946 had been adequately screened.

More than 62,000 women and other people with cervixes in Northamptonshire have now missed their smear tests

That leaves 62,711 who have not been screened, either because they have never had a test, or because their last test was longer ago than the maximum window between appointments – 3.5 years for those aged 25 to 49 and 5.5 years for women aged 50 to 64.

The figures mean there are now an extra 6,123 women not adequately screened compared to in December 2019, when 56,588 had not been tested.

The coverage rate for cervical screening is now at 70.2 per cent, compared to 72.8 per cent a year ago. The national figure is 69.6 per cent and the target is 80 per cent.

The target is not being met in any council area in England. Coverage ranges from a low of 47 per cent in Kensington and Chelsea to a high of 78 per cent in Derbyshire.

Why are cervical screening rates behind target?

Jo’s Cancer Trust says attendance at cervical screenings has generally been falling over the last two decades, and that Covid has created new challenges.

“This included disruptions to services across the UK and public uncertainty about attending,” chief executive Samantha Dixon said.

“Our research shows this was more pronounced among groups such as women from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

“While cervical cancer is rare and usually develops slowly, a rise in diagnoses of higher grade cell changes and cervical cancers is something we may sadly see.”

Following a change in 2019, cervical screenings now check for the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes over 99 per cent of cervical cancers.

A soft brush is used to take a small sample of cells from the cervix, which is then tested for the virus. If certain types of high-risk HPV are found, the sample is tested again to check for changes in the cells that could develop in to cancer.

Previously the test looked for changes in the cells right away.

Appointments were postponed

The cervical screening programme in England was not officially paused during the pandemic, unlike in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

But Jo’s Trust says invitations in some areas were not being sent and appointments were postponed. They have since resumed.

The biggest drop in coverage during the pandemic has been among younger women aged 25 to 49, who were already much less likely to take up their screening offers.

In December 2019, coverage for this group was at 71.4 per cent. It is now at 68.2 per cent, a drop of 3.2 percentage points or 4,563 women.

For women aged 50 to 64, coverage has fallen from 75.7 per cent to 74.1 per cent, or 1.6 percentage points or 1,560 women.

Ms Dixon said: “Cervical screening remains the best protection against cervical cancer, preventing thousands of diagnoses every year.

“We would encourage those who are now overdue as a result of the pandemic or otherwise to book in, and ask any questions you have before if you need to.

“It is essential that we continue to shout about the importance of the test, and make sure everyone who needs support knows where to find it’”

Public Health England, which administers the screening programme, declined to comment.