Family raise funds in memory of much-loved council worker who died from Alzheimer's
Funds have been raised in memory of a much-loved Daventry council worker who died aged 77.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:46 am
Margaret Lambell had vascular dementia for five years after losing her battle last November.
Married to Geoff, she was a well known and popular figure in the town, spending much of her working days at Daventry District Council.
Since her death, her family have been raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.
One of her four grandchildren, Faye, said: "She was a really wonderful woman and loved by all who knew her."