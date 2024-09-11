David Evans and Sue Raven are going to abseil down the National Lift Tower this weekend in aid of The Lily Foundation, the UK's leading charity raising money to fund research, raise awareness, and support affected families and adults living with mitochondrial disease.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitochondrial disease, or ‘mito’, is a rare genetic group of disorders caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. People can be impacted by it in different ways. Symptoms can start at any age and can involve any organ in the body. There is currently no cure for mitochondrial disease, and in some cases, it can be life-limiting.

David’s son-in-law, Daniel Rayner, from Northamptonshire, was diagnosed with mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) syndrome at the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MELAS is a rare maternally inherited mitochondrial disorder that predominantly affects the nervous system and muscles.

Daniel Rayner and his wife Lily pictured at a Lily Foundation event.

Daniel said: “They want to support me, but also to give something back to the Lilly Foundation, who have supported us.

“It's about raising awareness more than anything else because they estimate that every other day in the UK a baby is born who may develop a serious mitochondrial disease, but some people will never know. Things like that can really change people's lives.”

Daniel lives in Long Buckby with his wife and two-year-old daughter. With his wife's assistance, the father said he has been handling each symptom of his illness as it develops, managing it "with difficulty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It never used to bother me, but since having my daughter, there is now a part of me that worries. I worry about not being around when she's older because it is life-limiting, so I know that my life expectancy is not as long as somebody who hasn't got mitochondrial disease,” said Daniel.

In 2018, Daniel suffered a stroke-like episode that left him with numbness and weakness in his right leg, partial hearing loss, vision problems, and muscle spasms. He was also diagnosed with type one diabetes.

“I have always had symptoms, but they were always put down to being a difficult child or lazy. I did have chronic fatigue from a very young age,” said Daniel.

Daniel lost both his mother, who passed away in her early 50s, and aunt, who passed away around the age of 45, due to mitochondrial disease.

“The prognosis isn't great,” said Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel said the condition is rare in the UK and there is not much information available about it.

It was not until 2019 that he heard about The Lily Foundation, which was set up to support families like his.

“They aim to give hope, answers, and support to children and families that face the challenges of the disease.

“They've done a lot in quite a short period of time for me,” said Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of World Mitochondrial Disease Week, which is celebrated globally during the third week of September, Daniel’s father-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Sue, are going to abseil down the National Lift Tower in Northampton on September 14 in support of the charity. The following day is David's 80th birthday.

“I am really grateful for them doing it,” said Daniel.

People who wish to support the charity can click here to donate to Daniel’s online fundraising page.