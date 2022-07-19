Family fun at Commonwealth Games retro sports day at Draycote Water

Fun at Draycote Water.

The weekend takes place between midday and 4pm on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Families can pack a picnic and watch the games on a big screen.

There are also retro sports day activities by events company Eventurous, local sports clubs showcasing their skills and refreshments available.

No need to pre-book. Just come along on the day you prefer and you join in the fun.

Guests are welcome to bring their own picnics, including food and soft drinks. Our friends from New Leaf will also be open serving refreshments throughout the day. Please do not bring glasses or glass bottles to the event, only plastic and cans.

Visit https://www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites/draycote-water for more information.

Draycote Water has a smooth surfaced path that's suitable for pushchair and wheelchair access.

The park offers leisurely walks, water sports, fishing, wetlands, nature trails and bird hides for a serene and natural day out.

The Country Park covers 21 acres on the southern side of Draycote Water. Visitor are invited to watch the sailing activities on the reservoir and view the surrounding countryside with the open slopes being popular for walking, cycling and kite flying.

Car parking is charged at £5 all day or £3 for 2 hours.

