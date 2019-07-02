Epilepsy sufferers in Daventry denied benefits since roll-out of new system

More than 40% of epilepsy sufferers on disability benefits in Daventry had their claims denied after the roll-out of the new system, figures reveal.

Charity Epilepsy Action says the system is “failing people with epilepsy”, and that assessors frequently have little understanding of the condition.

Since 2013, the Government has been moving claimants from the Disability Living Allowance to the Personal Independence Payment.

Over the last six years, 39 epilepsy sufferers in Daventry applied to switch from DLA to PIP, according to Department for Work and Pensions figures.

Of those, 18 had their claims denied and their payments stopped - 46% of applicants. The rejection rate for epilepsy patients is considerably higher than the average across all disabling conditions, which is 30%. This trend is reflected across England.