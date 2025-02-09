Dr Hazel Parkinson wins two national awards for aesthetics and menopause care

Dr Hazel Parkinson, owner of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions Clinic near Daventry, has been named Best Menopause Specialist Doctor of the Year and awarded Best Menopause/Aesthetic Patient Case Study at the prestigious Menopause in Aesthetics (MiA) Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MiA Awards, held in The Grand Connaught Rooms in London on 7th February, celebrate excellence in the evolving field of menopause and aesthetics, recognising practitioners who provide outstanding care for perimenopausal and menopausal women. Judged by a panel of 27 leading experts, including clinicians and industry specialists, the awards acknowledge practitioners who demonstrate exceptional patient care, clinical expertise, ethical practice, and ongoing professional development in menopause-related aesthetics.

Menopause emerged as one of the most talked-about health topics in 2024, with women boldly taking charge of their bodies, rights, and lives—demanding better support and greater understanding across workplaces, the media, and even at the government level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the majority of aesthetic clinic patients in their 40s and 50s, practitioners are in a prime position to elevate the care they offer to these women. As more peri- and post-menopausal women struggle to access adequate support through their GPs, aesthetic clinics have a unique opportunity to expand beyond treating just the skin-related effects of menopause.

Dr Hazel proudly shows off her winning awards at the Oscar- themed Menopause in Aesthetics Awards Party.

In addition to winning both awards, Dr Hazel was also invited to speak on two expert panels at the Menopause in Aesthetics Conference, where she shared her knowledge alongside some of the UK’s leading specialists in the field.

Dr Hazel said:"Winning these awards is an incredible honour. Supporting women through menopause is at the heart of my practice, and I’m passionate about combining medical aesthetics with evidence-based menopause care. It’s about more than just skin – it’s about confidence, wellbeing, and helping women feel like themselves again. To be recognised for this work by such a respected panel of judges is truly humbling."

A GP and Aesthetic Doctor with over 20 years of experience, Dr Hazel specialises in menopausal skin health, advanced aesthetic treatments, and holistic patient care. Her Warwickshire-based clinic, Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, provides personalised, evidence-based treatments tailored to the unique needs of perimenopausal and menopausal women.