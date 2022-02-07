Dig out your whites and join friendly club in Barby in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary

A library image from Barby Cricket Club. Picture: Mike Baker.

People in Daventry District who are looking for a new hobby are invited to have a go at cricket.

Barby Cricket Club offers competitive cricket on a Saturday fielding three teams, alongside midweek and friendly fixtures.

The club also has a thriving junior section and ladies' team.

Players who want to join a new local club or want to get back in the game after a break are invited to join up.

Molly Norton, press officer for the club: "We are celebrating our 50th anniversary this season and would love you to join us and help celebrate."