Dementia Action Week: Northamptonshire residents encouraged to support vital research

Residents in Northamptonshire are being urged to use Dementia Action Week (May 17-23) to put themselves forward to support urgent research into dementia.

The Join Dementia Research service, which connects people to research trials that are helping experts to understand more about the disease, has put out a call to recruit new volunteers.

According to data from the Alzheimer’s Society, there are currently around 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, which is projected to reach 1.6 million by 2040.

Residents are urged to support vital research.

Research into dementia has already increased understanding of the disease, but for continued progress more people across the country, including Northamptonshire, are needed to take part in studies.

Professor Tom Dening, National Institute for Health Research specialty lead for dementia, said: “The past year has demonstrated the power of research.

“It is only through research that we can understand what causes the disease, develop effective treatments, improve care and hopefully one day find a cure.

“More than 25 million people in the UK have a friend or family member with dementia, and research is vital so that we can understand more about the condition.

“This Dementia Action Week, we are asking people in Northamptonshire to help us by registering to take part in dementia research.

“This will help people living with dementia now, and improve diagnosis, treatment and care for people with dementia.

“Research is at the very heart of how we deal with dementia, and we hope that even more people will be inspired to be part of dementia research this year.”

Join Dementia Research (JDR) is a partnership between the NIHR, Alzheimer’s Scotland, Alzehimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The service allows people to register their interest in dementia research and matches them to suitable studies.

It matches people aged 18 and over, with or without dementia with researchers who are seeking participants for their studies.

Join Dementia Research is supported by NHS Trusts and GP Practices across the region. Anyone aged over 18 can sign up to take part in dementia research, whether they have dementia or not.