Day centre for older people to open in Daventry after huge response to appeal for new venue

A new day care for older adults is set to open in Daventry after a huge response to a plea for help in finding a new venue.

Affinity Day Care is opening a third day care centre for adults next month, following a flood of support from the Northamptonshire community.

The organisation appealed to the public for help finding another venue due to “soaring demand.” Their third day care facility is being set up at Daventry Town Bowling Club.

Affinity friends pictured celebrating a new location.

Fern Overton, director of Affinity Day Care, said: “The response from the public has been overwhelming. We had so many messages of support and ideas for possible venues. The committee at Daventry Town Bowling Club are so lovely; they’ve welcomed us with open arms.

“I’ve done three assessments already for the Daventry centre and that was just from telling people it’s a possibility. I’m excited to see how that grows now that we have a venue secured.”

Affinity Day Care has been set up as a Community Interest Company (CIC) by a team of social care professionals with more than 26 years of experience between them.

The day care first opened its doors in Northampton back in December 2020 in response to the closures of day care services for older adults across Northamptonshire, operating from two locations - St Luke’s Community Centre in Main Road, in Duston, and St James’ Community Centre in St James’ Road, in Northampton.

The company has come a long way in the three years since it opened, adding specialised dementia care, catering to individuals with high dependency needs, creating the Affinity Olympics, and organising numerous trips and activities.

In January, the Duston-based organisation appealed to the public for help finding another venue in Northamptonshire due to “soaring demand,” after revealing that older adults were travelling from as far as Silverstone to attend the day care centre.

Not long after putting out the plea, they found a suitable venue at Stefen Hill Sports Centre, in Western Ave, Daventry.

The Affinity team is prepared to launch the service in Daventry on Monday, March 4, operating every week on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday between 10.30am and 3.00pm. They already have staff, transport, and catering in place.

Affinity friends pictured on the way to Affinity Day Care.

People will have access to a variety of activities that test their creativity, memory, and recall, including games, quizzes, and trips. In addition to providing inclusive activities designed to promote physical and mental well-being, Affinity friends will enjoy two-course lunches and refreshments throughout the day.

Fern added: “We can’t wait to get going with the new location and welcome people who we know desperately want our services.

“The Daventry centre will be just as fun, fresh, active, and enjoyable, and just as full of love as our Northampton centre, but with an NN11 postcode.”