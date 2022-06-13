Daventry's young female football players in field of own!

Rising female football stars of the future have enjoyed a sensational season made up of fun and friendships.
Girls from Daventry Town Puma's U9's enjoyed a great End of Season Awards Night on Sunday.
The players have been together as a team for two seasons, welcoming two new players along the way. Coach and Junior Secretary Nick Hunter said: “They have made great friendships and new friends along the way.
"The girls have all worked so hard. I’d also like to say a big shout out and thank you to our sponsors The Business Moves Group.”
Training takes place at Daventry Sports Park. Visit Daventry Town FC Women & Girls on FB or email [email protected] to find out more.
Supporters’ Player of the Season: Charlie Hunter.
Players’ Player: Millie PriceGoal of the Season: Charlie HunterGolden Boot: Isla OrchardGolden Glove: Jessie GrahamMost Chellanges Won: Evie Thompson