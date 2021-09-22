Daventry's small but mighty Mavis powers to top of Mount Snowdon

Mavis poses at the summit.

Proud owners Graham and Nadine Coombs headed straight for the longest path up the mountain with their fearless pooch.

Popular with hikers, the Llanberis Path is 14.5km which is nine miles.

Graham told The Gusher: "We went wrong at one point and missed the gate for the Llanberris Path and had to go back about a kilometer. We only noticed when we got to a farm gate with a sign on it saying 'no route to the summit'."

Graham and Nadine Coombs.

Undeterred, the couple headed back and got on the right path again with Mavis, a Shih Tzu and Jack Russell cross who is nearly four.

"She did really well and we're so proud of her," said Graham.

"Nadine thinks she did better than we did!"

