Daventry's family health and wellbeing clinic ‘tripled’ its success since last year's launch

A family health and wellbeing clinic in Daventry “tripled” its success since last year's launch.

The Cedar Grove Clinic in Daventry offers clinical and holistic care to patients of all ages in the area.

The team of fully qualified and insured medical professionals is dedicated to providing care and treatment tailored to each patient.

Helen Lewis, 53, the Cedar Grove Clinic manager, has been a clinical reflexologist for nearly 24 years and has gained a solid reputation in the Northampton region.

She said: “We are a multi-disciplinary clinic. We are family-friendly and certainly very inclusive. We do a wide range of treatments.

“We concentrate on families. We have a lot of mother and baby groups and treatments for infants.”

Helen has been a qualified therapist since 2000. One of Helen’s clients suggested that she should open a clinic in Daventry a few years ago. The clinic was established by Helen and her business partner, Roland Iacovides, back in May 2019.

Following the Covid pandemic, the Cedar Grove Clinic relocated in the old Reach for Health building in the High March Industrial Estate in September 2023. The clinic has remained there ever since.

Helen said: “It was slow and steady at first, but the building wasn’t ideal. After Covid, we decided to look for another building that was more suited to our needs and those of our customers.

“The old building of Reach for Health was ideal for the clinic.”

The clinic has been operating at the new location for more than a year after a full refurbishment.

Studio baby class set up pictured at the Cedar Grove Clinic.

The team offers three treatment rooms, a studio for classes and workshops, a large reception area, and a car park right outside with disabled access to the building.

Helen said: “We’ve been growing our business ever since. I’d say that the business has tripled since we started. It’s certainly three times busier than when we first started. It's regularly busy now.”

The clinic provides services for patients of all ages, including osteopathy, clinical reflexology, acupuncture, physiotherapy, massage sessions, hypnotherapy, mother-and-baby wellbeing classes and workshops, counselling, yoga, and meditation sessions.