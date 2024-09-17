Daventry woman's head shave in memory of her father raises £500 for charity

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin

Community news reporter for Daventry

Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:58 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 08:51 GMT
A mother of two who recently lost her father to cancer braved the shave last week in a bid to raise vital funds for charity.

Natasha Clayton, a swim instructor at Daventry Leisure Centre, raised £500 for the Macmillan charity.

After receiving a bladder cancer diagnosis, Peter Kendall, Natasha's father, passed away in June 2024.

Since the Macmillan nurses assisted Peter during his final months, Natasha wanted to raise money for the charity to help others in similar circumstances receive the assistance they need.

Natasha Clayton pictured.Natasha Clayton pictured.
Natasha Clayton pictured.

She said: “It's definitely a brilliant thing to do, and I would say it's an honourable thing to do for a person that you care about.

“I feel proud that I've done it. It feels a bit weird. Running my hand through it feels a bit strange.”

The head shave took place on September 10 at the Daventry Leisure Centre cafe. Natasha said she was “extremely nervous.”

“It was nice because everyone was cheering when it first started,” said Natasha.

