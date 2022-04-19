Daventry u3a member Trish talks about help for older people in need of a friend with latest Our Generation column

Here’s the latest ‘Our Generation’ column from members of Daventry u3a.

This week, Trisha Dawkins talks about activities for older people in the district.

Are you of mature age? Are you enjoying your twilight years? Have you got a supportive family? Do you thrive on people of do you like your own company? If you are the latter, then I am very happy to hear that but there are some who suffer loneliness and boredom and I am calling out to those to tell you here in Daventry our needs are met it you have the courage are fit and able to just go out there then please read on.

Trisha Dawkins.

We have the New Street Day Centre open daily from 10am to noon where coffee, tea, breakfasts are served, you can meet friends and everything is available at a very reasonable price. There’s also knit and natter groups.

With u3a club, you pay a yearly conscription of £20 and have access to all sorts of groups which may be of interest to you. Art, book clubs, baking, history, walks… the list goes on. Plus, there’s a monthly meeting whereby a speaker is arranged and refreshments are enjoyed afterwards. We have a library, museum, Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) who have lovely day trips on offer, our lovely new cinema and not forgetting our country park to meet up on sunny days.

I recently attended an event took place called an ‘eggstravaganza’. Organised by the Happy at Home voluntary group at a cost of £4.50, we were entertained and provided with a lovely afternoon tea, sandwiches, quiches, crisps and the loveliest cakes all served on pretty tables decorated with chintz bone China and copious cups of tea and coffee on offer.

All this was served with a smile by young people. We were made to feel really special. A cute baby chick was bought in and we had to guess his name which turned out to be 'Trouble'. He was so cute and looked as if he wouldn't have said cluck to a goose.

Daventry Country Park.

But the trouble that the organisers had gone to arrange this for us was thoroughly enjoyed by us all.

To get out and meet people is very therapeutic both for your physical and mental health and we have many options to choose from where we can share laughter and memories.

Taking that first step to come and join us is hard but once you have you will be made welcome and your diary will become full.

The u3a provides an opportunity for retired and semi-retired people to meet and pursue their interests in the creative and leisure areas of their choice. N

Reach out if you're feeling lonely.

For more information on Daventry u3a, email [email protected] or telephone (01327) 876040. The group also has a Facebook page.

Get in touch with DACT on (01327) 701665 or email [email protected]