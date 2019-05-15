Daventry super-slimmer Alison achieves weight loss dream

A Daventry super-slimmer has shed nearly ten stone to achieve her weight loss dream and become a fit and healthy mother to her two boys.

Alison Pope, who joined Slimming World in May 2017, has lost nine stone, ten and a half pounds.

She joined the Daventry Brass Band Hall group on referral scheme following a visit to the doctors with some health issues.

Alison, who has dropped from size 28 to size 14 clothing, said: “Joining Slimming World was the best decision I’ve ever made.

“I’m much healthier and happier and I’m confident the habits I’ve discovered will stay with me forever.”

She is now looking forward to summer and won’t be shying away from the camera.

Alison added: “I’m especially looking forward to going on holiday this summer – and have no worries about my picture being taken anymore, I am now in front of the camera and in pictures more than I am behind it.”

She said people thinking about joining Slimming World should just go for it.

Kate Isaac, who runs the Band Hall group that Alison attends, says she couldn’t be prouder.

She said: “Kate has come so far since joining Slimming World.

“Her determination to lose weight and lead a healthier life is really inspiring, both to me and all of the other members in the Band Hall group.

“I hope she’ll inspire other people in Daventry.”

The Band Hall group is held every Wednesday at 9am, 11am, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.