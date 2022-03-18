Daventry schoolgirl takes plunge to help Great Ormond Street Hospital

Daventry schoolgirl Grace Davies has dived in at the deep end to help sick children.

Ten-year-old Grace, who attends Ashby Fields Primary School, is the first to admit she is not a big swimmer.

But this hasn't stopped her taking on a 5km challenge to help sick children at Great Ormand Street Hospital this month.

Grace is swimming to raise money for hospital.

Her dad, Jon, said: "Grace has never done anything like this before and the most she has swum is 100 metres.

"At the start her goal was to raise £50, but she’s on track to exceed £500 via her Facebook fundraiser."

He said Grace is "hammering out the meters" in spite of pool session cancellations.

Jon added: "She should complete the challenge by the end of March in spite of the hurdles."

Amazing Grace!

Grace wanted to help the hospital after hearing about her dad's friends' children.

Jon said: "I have several friends who have had young children transported to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) from Northampton General for life-saving treatment.

"I mentioned that I had seen this challenge on Facebook and was thinking about doing it. Grace overheard me talking about it and said that she wanted to do it, which was a big surprise for my wife and I as she’s not a swimmer.

"She was excited to start the challenge and we went for a few practice swims before the challenge started on March 1."

Grace would like to thank everybody who has supported her.