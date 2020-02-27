Daventry school issues coronavirus advice to Italian ski trip pupils - and remains open

A Daventry school remains open after an Italian ski trip but is urging pupils who have symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate, following Government guidelines.

Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) has been advised by Public Health England that anyone on the visit to Artesina can attend school unless they develop any Covid-19 symptoms.

DSLV. Photo: Google

The Hawke Road academy, which provides education to children aged from three to 19, is among several schools across the UK to be taking precautions after half-term ski trips to Italy, the European country worst-affected by the outbreak.

A spokesman for E-ACT academy trust, which DSLV is part of, said: "At DSLV, our number one priority is the wellbeing of our pupils and staff.

"We can confirm that a recent ski trip to Italy was not to an affected region of northern Italy.

"Nevertheless, we are continuing to follow the advice and guidance issued to us by Public Health England, and we remain in close contact with our parents and the wider academy community to ensure that all of the necessary precautions are being taken."

DSLV pupils spent a week at an Alpine ski resort in Artesina in the province of Cuneo in northwest Italy from February 15 to 22.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 400, with most cases in the north and northeast regions on Lombardy and Veneto - more than 100 miles from Artesina.

Northampton School for Boys is following the same public health advice as DSLV after its pupils went skiing in Aprica.

So far more than 2,700 people have died from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, out of more than 80,000 cases worldwide in about 40 countries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons it is important not to overreact in response to the outbreak.

Coronavirus symptoms are a fever followed by a dry cough, shortness of breath and some patients require hospital treatment.