Daventry mum Emily takes a walk on the wild side for new feature

Beautiful views from Emily's weekend walk.

Hello. I'm Emily. I'm 42 and a mother of two children. I'm married to an extremely tolerant man who puts up with my long walks. I'm an adult education tutor for Northants Adult Learning and run my own little sewing business called The Wright Stitch.

My weekend's walks were split down the middle with 11.5 miles in glorious hot sunshine and 9.7 in overcast mist and rain.

Saturday was an 8am start leaving Daventry via Borough Hill and heading over to Dodford where we headed over to the canal past Dodmoor House. We then came off the canal and headed up in the direction of Brockhall and carried on past on a lovely open farm track surrounded by stunning views up to Little Brington from there on to Great Brington (both stunning chocolate box villages I didn't know existed) and finishing up in Long Buckby.

On Sunday we left around 7am and headed out of Daventry over the 'curly whirly' bridge via the Staverton Road.

We headed up to Staverton and then on to Flecknoe before heading back home in the direction of Wolfhamcote where the fields of linseed are just starting to bloom (another week and it will be the most amazing sea of blue) then up through some wheat and barley fields to Kentle Woods (always following designated OS map footpaths) and back to Daventry.

