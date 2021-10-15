Daventry friends abseil down largest permanent abseiling tower in world for Bowel Cancer UK

Brave smiles from the fundraisers.

John, who has incurable and inoperable stage 4 bowel cancer, paid tribute to Allan for helping him down every step of the way.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without him," said John, who has a fear of heights.

"Allan talked me the whole way down, so he is the real hero."

A view of the tower.

At 418ft (127m) the lift tower is the largest permanent abseiling tower in the world.

John, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Northampton General Hospital, said: "We have raised over £12,000 so far. We would like to thank everybody who has supported us."