Daventry friends abseil down largest permanent abseiling tower in world for Bowel Cancer UK
Daring Daventry friends John Andrews and Allan Simpson plunged from Northampton Lift Tower to help other people with bowel cancer.
John, who has incurable and inoperable stage 4 bowel cancer, paid tribute to Allan for helping him down every step of the way.
"I wouldn't have been able to do it without him," said John, who has a fear of heights.
"Allan talked me the whole way down, so he is the real hero."
At 418ft (127m) the lift tower is the largest permanent abseiling tower in the world.
John, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Northampton General Hospital, said: "We have raised over £12,000 so far. We would like to thank everybody who has supported us."
For those who still wish to donate, donations can be given via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-andrews21