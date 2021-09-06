Daventry family aim to hit £10,000 mark for charity in honour of much-loved dad who died aged 26

Shaun with his boys Oscar and Ethan and wife Vickie.

Shaun Taylor passed away following an aortic dissection.This happens when the inner layer of the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off the heart, tears.

To keep Shaun's memory alive his wife Vickie and children Oscar, seven, and Ethan, six, have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Part of the funds paid for a memorial bench to put in the park where he taught his boys to ride their bikes.

Shaun with his boys.

They have also helped Cold Ashby Playing Fields Association and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance - a charity Shaun thought highly of.

Shaun, who was a workshop manager at CS Autos in Northampton, died in 2019.

Vickie said: "Shaun was such a kind, caring and thoughtful man. He would do anything to help anyone. He was hardworking and a real family man.

"Our lives have never been the same since he passed away. It’s been an awful time but we have encountered lots of kind and amazing people who have helped us get through.

Making precious memories with daddy.

"This is a great way of repaying that kindness forward. We will always be so grateful for the valuable service the air ambulance provide.

"They get no money from the government, it's all donations so we want to do our bit to help and show them how grateful we are and to help save other peoples lives."

Their first fundraiser was held in September 2019 and raised almost £5,000 for the charity.

Vickie said: "We’ve been doing lots of fundraising since and have almost hit £10,000! This includes a 26-mile bike ride over seven days that his two boys did during lockdown last year raising over £2,000.

Oscar and Ethan with their dad.

"We did this with support from all the family, including Shaun's parents, brother and sisters."

Their next fun day takes place on Saturday, September 11, from 1pm to 5pm at Cold Ashby Playing Fields Association. Admission is free.

The day includes a magician show, bouncy castles, bucking bronco, car simulator, barbecue, refreshments, tombola, raffles, chocolate tombola, a live DJ, a bubble release for Shaun and over 20 local small businesses showcasing their products.

For more information visit https://fb.me/e/DiKAePNR