Daventry community unites to help bride-to-be with terminal cancer

Lizzi, Taylor and their three children.

Scores of kind and generous offers have been forwarded to Lizzi England to help give her the wedding she so desperately wants.

Lizzi was 29 and pregnant with her third child when she was diagnosed with with Grade 3 breast cancer in August 2019.

A day after her 31st birthday last month, Lizzi found out the devastating news that her cancer had spread and is now incurable.

The couple will tie the knot in October.

She told the Daventry Express now she just wants to be there for her family and wed her fiance Taylor, stepfather to Ivy, father to Teddy and Violet.

Since launching the appeal earlier this week, readers have shown overwhelming support for Lizzi and her family.

Her wedding date is now set for October and she has offers of help including photography, flowers, hair and make-up and cakes.

Lizzi's friend Roni Bladon, said: "I actually can’t put into words how I feel about everyone wanting to help. It’s just overwhelming!

Lizzi with baby Violet.

"Thanks to the Daventry Express and all the kind readers for making this happen."

Lizzi said: "I have happy nerves for a change! Thank you so much to you all."

The Daventry Express is still appealing to any businesses in the area to help Lizzi, Taylor and their family have a really special wedding day. Could you help in any way? All sponsors will be given publicity. Email [email protected]