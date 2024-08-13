Daventry charity celebrates its second year of helping people who are unable to afford period supplies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A non-profit charitable organisation in Daventry that seeks to tackle period poverty has been helping people around the county for the past two years.

A Bag for Flo was founded in 2022 by former NHS worker Laura Cooper-Wortley.

The charity aims to alleviate period poverty by donating free period care items to Northamptonshire-based organisations so they may be distributed to individuals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the motivation behind setting up the charity, Laura, 30, said: "We saw the impact that poverty was having on Daventry as a community.

Tina, Becks, Laura and Emily, A Bag for Flo team members, pictured.

“I think that people who need help should be able to access it easily.”

A Bag for Flo provides a range of bags, including a towel bag, tampon bag, mixed bag, and ‘bump-to-birth’ bag with post-pregnancy essentials.

The team also offers several reusable items, such as period pants, pads, and menstrual cups. The reusable items can be ordered through the charity's website form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Laura, the group started "really small" at first, with two pickup locations in Daventry and three types of bags.

A Bag for Flo items pictured.

“We have grown an awful lot in two years,” she said.

The organisation now has 12 pickup points and distributes the goods in several Daventry, Northampton, Towcester, and Rugby locations. Laura described the service as “discreet, free, and anonymous.”

“Don't be afraid. There's no shame and no stigma, and you are welcome,” said Laura.

The team is celebrating the charity's second anniversary this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm just quite proud of what we've achieved. I think we underestimated how much period poverty actually affects people.

“We're hoping to continue to grow and to support people,” said Laura.

This month, as part of their celebrations, Laura is launching a new initiative called Fill a Bag for Flo. The team encourages individuals to fill a bag with period products, which they will gladly collect.

“It makes such a difference. Not only does it make a big difference to us and enable us to do things, but it gives so much to the person receiving the bag,” said Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about what period poverty means for the community, Laura said: “People are missing out on so much. They do not feel comfortable going out simply because they don't have period supplies. They have to use other things, such as reusing things that they shouldn't be doing because it's dangerous for their health. It's 2024. It's just crazy to me. I think when you say periods, there's such a taboo about it, and there's a stigma about it.”

People can support the charity by making a donation on the A Bag for Flo Just Giving page or by volunteering to assist with packing or transporting the bags.

“The donations mean the world to us. In the last year, period poverty has almost doubled. It was 12 per cent last year, and now it's 21 per cent. So that is a huge, huge growth.

“It's a perfectly normal thing, and it happens to half of the population. Even just £3.00 can buy a person a bag for an entire month, and that can enable them to just live like they should be able to,” said Laura.