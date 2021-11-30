Daventry birthday girl Phyllis still loves to bake cakes for her family - at 100 years young!

Celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends in Daventry.

Phyllis, who has nine children, 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, was joined by family and friends for a party at Daventry Town Clubhouse.

She was actively involved in the party planning, guest list and sending out handwritten invitations to her guests.

Essex girl Phyllis Ballinger was born on November 27 1921, but moved to Daventry in 1969.

Phyllis in her younger days.

She married Ted in 1940 and they were happy together for nearly 60 years unti his death in 2000, just before their Diamond Wedding.

Jess Ballinger, one of her grandchildren, said Phyllis enjoyed her party.

She said: "Phyllis still lives in Daventry, maintains her bungalow and enjoys baking cakes for the family."