Daventry Amazon site donates £1,000 to Northamptonshire NHS charity's outdoor children's play area campaign

A charity that supports the NHS in Northamptonshire has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre team in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Health Charity helps hospitals and community services in the county by raising funds for projects and services on top of what the NHS provides.

The donation from the Amazon team will go towards the charity's campaign to build an outside play centre between the children’s wards at Northampton General Hospital.

Representatives from Amazon Daventry and Northamptonshire Health Charity

Vivek Khanka, site leader at the Amazon centre, said: “Northamptonshire Health Charity provides a vital service for the NHS hospitals in our community and the team at Amazon in Daventry is pleased to support the charity’s efforts with this donation.”

Member of staff Anna Szczepaniak nominated Northamptonshire Health Charity for a donation from Amazon as it is close to her heart and was pleased the company accepted.

Michelle Leighton, the charitys community fundraiser, added: “On behalf of everyone at Northamptonshire Health Charity, I want to say thank you to Anna and the team from Amazon.