Daring Daventry mayor prepares for wingwalk stunt in honour of friend with Muscular Dystrophy

Daring Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale will take to the skies next month to raise money for people with Muscular Dystrophy.

She will be strapped on the outside of an aeroplane for a fundraising wing walk.

Karen is appealing for people to help her raise more money for the charity by doing street collections in the town centre on May 6 and May 21.

Karen is appealing for help.

The appeal is in honour of her friend Holly, who has Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken and waste away, leading to an increasing level of disability.

The mayor said: “Holly has refused to let her diagnosis dictate her life and lives as normal a life as possible working with children in her local community. Her attitude is can do not what she can't.”

Holly said: “I can’t believe she’s doing it; I don’t think she can either!”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karentweedalewingwalk2022 If you can help with the collections, message Karen on Facebook.