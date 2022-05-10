Daredevil Daventry Mayor has head in clouds after hitting wing walk target in friend's honour

Brave Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale faced her fear of heights to fly through the air strapped to an aeroplane.

She soared through the skies on top of a Boeing Stearman Bi-plane to complete a charity wing walk raising money for her mayoral charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Karen said: “I survived. I’m thrilled to bits that my target of £1,000 was achieved and sponsors are still sponsoring me - thanks everyone.

Karen is all strapped up and ready to fly.

“The support that I have had for my charity Muscular Dystrophy UK has been absolutely overwhelming.

“To date on my sponsorship pages alone with some of the match funding contributed a whopping amount of just over £6,000 has been raised.”

The inspiration behind weekend stunt was her close friend Holly, who has the condition.

Holly said: “Karen’s always gone above and beyond for me and my family, however, this took things to a whole other level – quite literally.”

Karen after her challenge.

She said she was proud of her friend’s efforts to help the charity.

The muscular dystrophies (MD) are a group of inherited genetic conditions that gradually cause the muscles to weaken, leading to an increasing level of disability.

MD is a progressive condition, which means it gets worse over time. It often begins by affecting a particular group of muscles, before affecting the muscles more widely.

MDUK fund research and support families of those living with the diagnosis. Thanks to research and funding their scientists are pioneering techniques to target treatments precisely. This has the potential to stop the disease in its tracks.

On top of the world!