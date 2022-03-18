Crick teenager is back in the kitchen for charity bake off to help people with epilepsy

Crick teenager Grace Branston has overcome many battles in her 14 years.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of four.

But Grace is described by her family as a 'fighter' who never lets her condition get her down.

Grace pictured last year witih some of her cakes.

She has now put on her chef's hat with mother, Kaytie, and is busy baking cakes to raise money for Epilepsy Research UK.

“Grace did the same fundraiser last year inspired by Epilepsy Awareness Day on March 26,” said Kaytie.

"This time she wants to sell more cakes and beat that target of £3,000."

Kaytie said at her lowest, Grace was only getting a minute's rest between crippling seizures.

She added: “Grace is still heavily medicated, but she is able to enjoy life again.

"She has overcome so much and I couldn't be more proud of her."