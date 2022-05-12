Vaccination bosses are hailing the success of Covid-19 jabs after the number of patients in hospital with the virus dropped by 80 percent in four weeks.

Figures from NHS England showed 28 patients were being treated for Covid in the county's two hospitals at 8am on Tuesday (May 10) — 13 at Kettering General Hospital plus 15 at Northampton General.

That compares to 153 recorded back on April 12.

Margaret Keenan, 91, who was first to get a Covid jab in the UK, received her spring booster shot in Coventry last month

But the director of Northamptonshire's vaccine rollout, Chris Pallot, warned nine deaths linked to the virus at the two hospitals since May 1 underlines the need to maintain protection.

Nearly 1.6 million first, second and third jabs have been delivered in the county and Mr Pallot said: “Covid-19 is still active and the vaccine offers the best protection against becoming seriously unwell, staying out of hospital and passing the virus on to others.

“The mobile vaccination service has been a real success in helping keep the county safe and reach out to pockets of the community that need to access their vaccinations.

“People across Northamptonshire who are yet to come forward for their first, second or booster doses are being urged to come forward for their vaccinations as soon as they can."

Local health officials have set up a mobile vaccination unit at Northampton’s Weston Favell Shopping Centre until Sunday (May 15), which will then move on to the Upper Mounts car park in Northampton town centre for three days from Monday.

Mobile clinics run alongside regular sites in the county where anyone aged five or over can get first or second doses, plus anyone aged 16 or over can get their first booster jabs.

Spring boosters will also be available for those aged 75 or over and people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, who had their first booster at least three months ago.