Urgent appeal for volunteer stewards at NHS coronavirus vaccination centres in Northampton

More volunteers are urgently needed at NHS coronavirus vaccination centres in Northampton with the jab now available to all adults in the UK.

The mass vaccination site at Moulton Park Industrial Estate and the Ramgarhia Sikh Temple on Cromwell Street need stewards.

Royal Voluntary Service chief executive Catherine Johnstone said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.

The mass vaccination hub at Moulton Park Industrial Estate

"There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.

"If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now over 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

The Midlands has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM.

Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

Anyone interested should visit nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a steward volunteer.