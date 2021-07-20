Ten areas of Northamptonshire seeing rise in Covid-19 rates of up to 840 percent

Covid-19 cases are rising in all four corners of Northamptonshire according to latest official figures.

More than 2,600 new cases have been reported in the last week, leaving an estimated 7,500 more self-isolating after being 'pinged' by NHS Test and Trace.

But that is on top of data from the previous seven days which saw one county town — Higham Ferrers — see an astonishing 840 per cent increase.

Two more areas around Towcester and Raunds now have case rates of more than 600 per 100,00 people during the week up to July 14.

An interactive map allows anyone to see the current situation in their area by entering a postcode.

Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms — a new, continuous cough, high temperature, or loss or change in sense of taste — should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test

Rapid lateral flow testing for those with no symptoms is available at sites across the county or you can click and collect kits for testing at home.

