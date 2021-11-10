Special Constable accused of breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules at 2.30am 'gathering' in Northampton

A two-day hearing is set to start on Monday (November 15).

A volunteer policeman is facing a gross misconduct rap in Northampton next week after being caught breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules at 2.30am earlier this year.

Special Constable George Tomlinson is also accused of lying to other officers who recognised him when they raided the gathering in a Northampton house.

A disciplinary hearing on Monday is expected to last two days hearing allegations that SC Tomlinson breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct by denying he was a special constable just prior to being issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid Regulations.

Details of the case published by Northamptonshire Police say SC Tomlinson was off duty with '15 or more other people' at a domestic address in Birchfield Road in the early hours of February 20 this year.

Documents state: "Police officers attended the address following a report that a gathering was ongoing which may have been in breach of the regulations.

"One of them spoke to SC Tomlinson to the effect that they recognised him as a special constable and asked whether or not that was the case. SC Tomlinson stated that he was not, which was untrue.

"This conduct was fundamentally dishonest and/or lacked integrity."

Northamptonshire Police issued 3,283 fixed penalty notices for breaches of emergency health regulations between March 2020 and October 2021.