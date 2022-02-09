Boris Johnson announced plans to remove all coronavirus restrictions a month early while one-in-five people in Northamptonshire are not vaccinated.

The Prime Minister told the Commons ahead of PMQs on Wednesday (February 9): "Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early."

The remaining regulations requiring those who test positive to quarantine for up to ten days are due to expire on March 24.

PM Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street before Wednesday's PMQs

Under Mr Johnson's new aim, the rules will expire shortly after MPs return from their February recess on February 21.

Government figures show 580,278 in Northamptonshire have had at least one Covid jab leaving 19.2 percent — around 140,000 people — unvaccinated.

■ Click HERE for up-to-date information on where and when you can get a Covid vaccination today, or visit the NHS website or dial 119 to book a jab

Of those who have had at least one jab, 38,000 are still to have a second dose and 153,000 have not had a booster.

In Northampton and Corby, fewer than three-quarters of those eligible for jabs have had one.

Data also showed the number of booster jabs being given in the county has dropped to around 200 a day from a peak of 2,500 on January 5.

New Covid cases in Northamptonshire that are reported daily by the government have fallen since Friday although Northampton remains among the top ten areas in England with the highest case rates.

NHS England has confirmed 82 patients in Northampton General and Kettering General hospitals have died while being treated for the virus since January 1.

Pre-pandemic, 14 flu patients died in the two hospitals in all of 2019.

Latest official figures showed 10,771 positive tests in the county positive across a seven-day period — including 1,085 among people who caught the virus for a second time.

Lucy Wightman, the county's director of Public Health, said: “Covid-19 rates in Northamptonshire remain concerningly high and there are still many people falling seriously ill with the virus – particularly in the unvaccinated population.

"It’s vitally important that we remain cautious and play our part to reduce the spread of the virus.