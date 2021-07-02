Northamptonshire's new Covid cases have doubled in a week

Health chiefs say Covid cases are "escalating quite quickly" after seeing new positive tests DOUBLE in a week in Northamptonshire

The government's daily dashboard yesterday (July 1) showed 159 new positive tests recorded in the county during the latest 24-hour period — the most since February 25.

That took the total new cases announced to 690 in the week to July 1 compared to 322 during the previous seven days.

Covid cases are rising in Northamptonshire ahead of plans to lift all restrictions on July 19

NHS data revealed six Covid patients were being treated in Northamptonshire's two acute hospitals on June 25, the highest number since May 8, including one in critical care.

Public Health director Lucy Wightman admitted: "We are seeing figures escalating quite quickly.

"It's good news that our case rates are staying relatively low compared to other areas but we do know with Delta variant is so much more transmissable and we will see those numbers continue to rise."

Official data allows a five-day lag in recording Covid statistics so Northamptonshire's weekly infection rate stood at 56 per 100,000 people on June 26 compared to 168.6 nationwide.

Daily figures published by the government show cases rising in Northamptonshire

But using raw numbers published since then, the figure is 92.37 and even higher in parts of the county.

The former Daventry district has a weekly rate of 140.8 per 100,000 following 121 new positive tests since last Thursday (June 24)

Updated figures showed three patients in Northampton General Hospital, including one in critical care, and none in Kettering General on June 29.

One person sadly died with Covid at Kettering General Hospital on June 14 — the first coronavirus-linked death reported in the county since April.

Daily dashboard data shows cases in Northamptonshire's districts and boroughs this week compared to last

But Mrs Wightman says the figures underline how vital vaccinating is against the virus.

She added: "Two jabs give people significant protection for themselves but it also reduces the likelihood of passing it on.

"The mainstay of people who are ending up with severe symptoms and being admitted to hospital are either not fully vaccinated or have not had any vaccinated cover at all."

Nearly 503,000 people had received a first vaccine dose in Northamptonshire by Wednesday (June 30), around 76 percent of all adults.

The government's target is to offer at least one dose to everybody aged 18 and over by July 19 when it hopes to lift remaining Covid restrictions.

More than 55 percent of people in Northamptonshire, 364,856, are fully vaccinated after having both doses.

Bosses say there are plenty of jabs available across the county for those with an without appointments.

Anna Dorothy, deputy director of Northamptonshire's vaccine rollout, added: "Supply has been carefully calculated to ensure we've got enough vaccines for everybody so your jab is waiting for you, we have one with everybody's name on!

"Some younger people still think they are safe from this and they won't be affected. But this virus still causes healthy young people to become seriously ill and potentially die.

"Vaccinating our young people also protects our vulnerable population plus there are extra incentives of holidays and events now asking for two jabs.

"So there's lots of reasons for young people to come forward and lots of opportunities to book via national booking line or by calling 119 — plus there are drop-ins 5.30pm to 7.30pm every day at the Moulton Park vaccination centre."

■ Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination — book online HERE any time or call 119 free between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. You can turn up without an appointment at Moulton Park Vaccination Centre any day between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

■ Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms — a new, continuous cough, high temperature, or loss or change in sense of taste — should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test online HERE or by calling 119.