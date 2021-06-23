Northamptonshire organisations get involved in national Thank You Day to show appreciation for Covid response

Organisations across Northamptonshire are planning on paying tribute to residents for their help during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national effort next month.

Thank You Day on Sunday, July 4, will be dedicated to show appreciation to all those that have assisted during the past year, from family and friends to key workers and volunteers.

NHS services will be joining in alongside many other organisations, including North and West Northamptonshire councils, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the University of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council chief executive Anna Earnshaw and Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley are among those backing Thank You Day on July 4

NHS Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Toby Sanders said: “The NHS in Northamptonshire will definitely be joining in to support national Thank You Day.

"We all recognise how incredibly challenging it’s been for everyone in the county during the past year, particularly for the NHS.

“We’ve seen huge effort, adaptability, and commitment from NHS staff. We are enormously grateful for their care, hard work and resilience. They have been exceptional.

“We are equally thankful to our patients, carers, and their families. Particularly for their understanding and flexibility when we’ve had to modify services to keep people safe.

"We are also extremely grateful for the support and kindness local people and businesses have shown to our staff. You have been incredible. Thank you."

Thank You Day will acknowledge key workers and thank patients, service users, carers, staff, volunteers, educators, students, and the people in our communities who have stepped up to offer help and support to others.

Additionally, the organisations also want to convey their appreciation to all those that have followed lockdown restrictions and Covid safety advice.

Council leaders in the county will be using it as an opportunity to thank citizens for their input and support, and to pay tribute to council staff working at both local authorities.

West Northamptonshire Council chief executive Anna Earnshaw said: “Thank You Day is such a great idea.

"The two councils will certainly be using the occasion to say a big thank you to the people of Northamptonshire.

"So many came together and supported others during this tough period and its right to acknowledge all the big and little things that our communities and our council staff have done to help residents.

“Huge thanks also go to our local schools and colleges for being inventive and trying to continue schooling our children and young people throughout the lockdown both at home and in school.

"And a massive thanks to parents. We know how hard it’s been to keep all the plates spinning.

“It was humbling to see thousands of people step forward at the beginning of the pandemic and volunteer their time to assist others.

"Charities, community and faith groups, as well as individuals really showed their true colours, coming forward with huge positivity and strength at such a difficult time.

"We thank them all for their efforts and their energy. They were amazing.”

Northamptonshire Police also has plans to share their appreciation to everyone living and working in Northamptonshire who followed the Covid restrictions and for supporting the force’s policing approach during the pandemic.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “We are enormously grateful to the communities of Northamptonshire for their ongoing support, particularly during the last 18 months.

"It’s not easy policing in a pandemic and we are so thankful to local people for following the lockdown rules – which I’m really pleased to say the vast majority did.

“We know many found the periods of lockdown and covid restrictions hard and frustrating but my officers and staff, more often than not, encountered positivity and kindness from local people and a shared understanding of our need to enforce the law to keep our county safe. Thank you so much.

“So many of us had to adapt and work differently during the pandemic. In policing, we also had to change the way we did things in order to keep ourselves and our communities safe.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the officers and staff in my force for their fantastic ‘can do’ attitude, for going above and beyond, and despite the challenges we faced, their absolute determination to fight crime and protect people. Thank you, you’ve been outstanding.”

The original idea for a national day of thanks was proposed by 13 individuals from different backgrounds and organisations, who called for a Thank You Day to take place.

The day is now being supported by hundreds of organisations and businesses across the country, ranging from the Scouts and Guides to Rotary and the Royal Voluntary Service, The Mirror, The Sun, the Football Association and the Church of England, as well as celebrities, religious leaders and sports stars.

There is not a strict plan for Thank You Day so people are encouraged to celebrate it however they want and to thank whoever they want.

Some ideas proposed include celebratory BBQs, and picnics, and a ‘cheers for volunteers’ to raise a glass to all those who volunteered their time.