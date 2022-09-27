Northampton General Hospital bosses have warned Covid has not gone away after the grim total of deaths linked to the virus reached 1,000 since the pandemic began.

NHS England data showed the sad milestone was reached at the hospital on September 15.

Figures include 205 Covid patients who have died in hospital this year and tested positive for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 Memorial Wall on London's South Bank carries tributes to thousands who died during the pandemic

Heidi Smoult chief executive NGH said: “Although the number of patients in hospital with Covid has fallen, we know that infections are still present in the community.

“This means that Covid infections are still sadly a contributing factor to the deaths of some of our patients.

“As we approach the winter months, we know that both flu and Covid infections are predicted to be more prevalent. The NHS will be offering vaccinations to our community again this year to help protect from both of these illnesses.

“We would urge anyone offered either vaccine to have them as soon as they can to provide a boost of protection this winter.

"This will support people to protect themselves, their families and friends, from these viral illnesses which can have a significant impact on people’s lives, and which also create significant risks for older patients and those with underlying health conditions.”

NHS figures show 474 Covid patients died at NGH following the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. That figure fell to 321 during 2021 as vaccines were rolled out, offering protection to the virus’ worst effects.

Experts have pointed to a small rise in hospitalisations nationally during September and believe more will follow during the winter.

■ Click HERE to find out if you’re eligible for a Covid jab and where to get one in Northamptonshire

Uptake of a spring booster jab dropped off in Northamptonshire earlier this year as public concerns over the most serious effects of Covid waned.

According to official data 585,116 people in the county had a first dose, of which 560,686 also had a second dose. Yet only 446,632 then received a third or booster dose.

Autumn boosters are currently being offered to those at highest risk of serious illness.

More pharmacies have been equipped to deliver the vaccine than before using the new Moderna ‘bivalent’ vaccine, which has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and is designed to provide protection against both the Omicron variant and the original Covid-19 strain.

Dr Susan Hopkins chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said: “While Covid-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last seven days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community.

“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19.

“As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people.

