NHS to launch Long Covid services for children and young people in England

The NHS is set to launch Long Covid services for children and young people in England (Photo: Shutterstock)

The NHS is set to launch Long Covid services for children and young people in England.

The health service in England has announced that it is to launch 15 paediatric hubs to help families and GPs.

The hubs will bring together experts on common symptoms such as respiratory problems and fatigue who can directly treat children, advise family doctors or others caring for them or refer them into other specialist services and clinics.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than one million people have reported suffering from Long Covid, with symptoms of including shortness of breath, “brain fog” and extreme fatigue.

Although children are less likely to suffer the severe effects of Covid-19, some have suffered long-term after effects.

ONS data also suggests that 7.4% of children aged two to 11 and 8.2% of those aged 12-16 report continued Covid symptoms.

There is already a network of specialist Long Covid clinics which have been given £34 million of funding, but some £70 million of the new investment will extend these clinics and set up the paediatric hubs.

'One of the major health challenges emerging from the pandemic is Long Covid'

The new Long Covid hubs for children are to be announced by NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens.

Speaking at the NHS Confederation conference on Tuesday (15 June), he is expected to say: “The NHS has worked hard to care for 400,000 Covid patients requiring hospital treatment and keep essential services going through successive waves and we now need to step up action to deal with the legacy.

“One of the major health challenges emerging from the pandemic is Long Covid with hundreds of thousands of people predicted to suffer debilitating health issues such as breathing problems and fatigue.

“That is why the NHS is now going to invest £100 million in specialist services, including care for children and young people so that parents know advice is on hand through the new hubs to provide patients and their families with the help, support and care that they need.

“This is just the latest example of how NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to provide care for those who need it throughout this terrible pandemic.

Claire Hastie of Long Covid Support, whose Facebook group has more than 40,000 members, said: “We very much welcome this additional investment in Long Covid services, including paediatric hubs.”

Ms Hastie added: “Although limited in number, the paediatric hubs are recognition of the impact that Long Covid can have on children.