Most drop-in Covid-19 vaccine centres in Northamptonshire now open to 16 and 17-year-olds

Nearly every drop-in COVID vaccination clinic in Northamptonshire is now open for people aged 16 and 17 to get their first jab and protect themselves against coronavirus.

Drop-in sessions for 16 and 17-year-olds are being held at several locations across the county over the coming days – including in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough and south Northamptonshire – for those who don’t already have an appointment booked via their GP.

Alongside these drop-in sessions, a number of GP practices around Northamptonshire are contacting their patients in the 16 and 17 age group with details of how they can book a vaccine appointment.

Chris Pallot, director of Northamptonshire’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Our local vaccination services have been working really hard to be ready to offer the Covid vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds over the last couple of weeks, and I’m pleased to be able to say that nearly every drop-in is now able to welcome this age group for their jabs.

“Getting vaccinated isn’t just about protecting ourselves and our loved-ones from coronavirus – it’s also a hugely important step back towards a normal life for all of us and the freedoms we all enjoyed before the pandemic.

“And if you’re aged 18 and over and haven’t yet had your vaccine, it’s certainly not too late – your offer of a jab remains open and you can book online via the NHS website, call 119 or pop along to any of our local drop-in sessions.”

All drop-in sessions for people aged 16 above are also offering second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously.

Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of drop-in clinics for the coming week are below:

Corby, Mr Pickford’s, Spencer Court, Corby, NN17 1NU

Thursday 26 August

• 9.30am to 5.45pm

Wednesday 1 September

• 9.30am to 5.45pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago)

Kettering, Prospect House, 121 Lower Street, Kettering, NN16 8DN

Saturday 28 August

• 8.30am to 12.30pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 3 July 2021)

Northampton, Kings Heath Health Centre, North Oval, Kings Heath, Northampton, NN5 7LN

Saturday 28 August

• 9am to 1pm

Tuesday 31 August

• 9am to 1pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago)

Northampton & District Indoor Bowling Association (Touchwood Pharmacy), The Recreation Ground, Harborough Road, Northampton, NN2 8DH

Friday 27 August

• 8am to 7pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 2 July 2021)

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE

Thursday 26 August

• 8am to 8pm

Tuesday 31 August

• 10am to 8pm

Wednesday 1 September

• 10am to 4pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago)

Regent Pharmacy, 10-11 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ

Friday 27 August

• 10am to 1pm

Tuesday 31 August

• 9am to 6pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago)

Touchwood Pharmacy, Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Northampton, NN2 7BD

Thursday 26 August

• 10am to 1pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 1 July 2021)

Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs), Hunsbury Hill Road, Camp Hill, NN4 9UW

Saturday 28 August

• 9am to 12.30pm

• 2pm to 6pm

Sunday 29 August

• 9am to 12pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago)

Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Royal Pavilion, Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, NN3 6BJ

Thursday 26 to Sunday 29

August

• 8am to 4pm

Daily from Monday 30

August

• 8am to 6.30pm

(First doses for ages 18 and second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago)

Towcester, Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy and ECG), Towcester Road, Greens Norton, NN12 8BL

Friday 27 August

• 9am to 4.30pm

Saturday 28 August

• 9am to 12.30pm

(First doses for ages 16+ and second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago)

Wellingborough Pravasi Mandal Centre (Regent Pharmacy), 65 Elsden Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1QD

Monday 30 August

• 9am to 6pm

Wednesday 1 September

• 9am to 6pm