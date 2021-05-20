Euro 2020: Pubs and clubs team up with Northamptonshire Police to keep England fixtures Covid-safe

Pubs and clubs showing England's Euro 2020 games next month will be working alongside Northamptonshire Police to make sure events are Covid-safe and trouble-free.

The tournament was delayed for 12 months by the pandemic and kicks off on June 11.

England take on Croatia, again, Scotland and the Czech Republic in three group games at Wembley which will be shown live on ITV on June 13, June 18 and June 22.

Pubs and clubs were packed in 2018 — but fans watching group games in this year's Euros need to stick by Covid-19 restrictions.

Venues were rammed for the 2018 World Cup when Gareth Southgate's Three Lions reached the semi-final in Russia before losing to Croatia in extra time.

But police are warning things need to be more subdued this time with the 'Rule of Six' still in force indoors for at least the first two games as restrictions are not due to be relaxed until June 21 at the earliest.

Licensing Sergeant Simon Moreton said: “The Euros is a major opportunity to attract customers who want to watch live football in the great atmosphere which pubs provide.

“But these group games will take place while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place so we need businesses to be taking care to make sure rules are being followed.

"Even in normal circumstances, these events can carry with them greater risks to businesses, staff, customers and the local community if they are not properly managed

“By keeping up to date with and following government Covid-19 guidance pubs and clubs will be doing their bit to minimise any risk to health, and any disruption and disorder."

Officers will be visiting licensed premises as part of their Covid-19 patrols to ensure both businesses and customers are sticking to the rules.