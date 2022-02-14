A Daventry Express reporter is sharing her experience of a debilitating condition that affects thousands of people in the county as part of Tinnitus Week 2022 (February 7-13).

I remember exactly the day my unwelcome visitor arrived at my door.

At first, it was an unassuming, polite tap. The tapping got louder and more aggressive, like it demanded to be heard.

Has I been playing my music too loud? Maybe it was due to my recurring sinus infections?

No.

This loud guest has a name and refuses to go. Its name is tinnitus and it has robbed me of silence.

The condition has been with me for more than two years.

In just the left ear, all I can hear is a high-pitched tone. Sometimes a click joins in the party, like a loud, ticking clock. Other times it 'whooshes' and 'whistles' or bubbles, like when you have water in your ear or you've been on a plane.

But it is always there.

I try not to give it power and sometimes, with meditation, I achieve this.

In times of anxiety or stress, the noise intensifies until it envelopes me and can drive me to the edge of madness. Suicide rates are higher with people who have tinnitus. I can see why.

Ultimately, no matter how invasive and frustrating my tinnitus can be, I have to remember, it's not life threatening. My hearing loss is life-altering, but it won't kill me.

Sadly, there is no cure for the condition, but I do live in hope, that one sunny day, my tinnitus will decide its had enough of haunting me and packs its bags.

Tinnitus is a debilitating condition that affects around 80,000 adults in Northamptonshire alone. It causes a ringing, buzzing or clicking sound in the ears, not caused by external stimuli.

A British Tinnitus Association report released shows that over the past two years one in 10 people who have tinnitus has considered self harm or suicide. That’s around 700,000 people in the UK.

Linda Mitchell, hearing loss and tinnitus support team leader at Deaf Connect, said support is available for people living in the county.

She said: "One of the biggest problems is that sufferers feel alone and that nothing can be done, but the opposite is true. They need hope and we are here to give them that."

Deafconnect is an organisation that empowers deaf, deafened, hard of hearing, and deafblind people to achieve their full potential and become fully-included members of the wider community.

Do you have tinnitus or another debiliating condition? Share your story by emailing [email protected]