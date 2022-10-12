Hundreds of under-fives in Northamptonshire could be at risk of catching measles, mumps and rubella as more than one in ten have not been vaccinated by their fifth birthday, new figures reveal

NHS England is urging parents to ensure their children are booked to get the jab after the uptake rate across England and Wales fell to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The MMR vaccine protects against highly infectious conditions which can easily spread between unvaccinated people and have life-changing consequences.

More than one in ten of the five-year-olds across Northamptonshire have not had both MMR jabs, according to NHS figures

For a child to be fully protected, they should receive two vaccinations, the first around their first birthday and the second when they are three.

Yet NHS Digital figures showed 87 percent of youngsters in West Northamptonshire and 89.8 percent in North Northamptonshire were fully vaccinated by their fifth birthday in 2021-22.

This is well short of the 95 percent target set by the World Health Organisation.

Across England, the uptake rate has fallen to the lowest level seen in 11 years – 85.7 percent of five-year-olds were fully vaccinated against MMR in 2021-22 compared to 86.6 percent the previous year.

Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology, said the figures, which also show a decrease in national uptake for other childhood jabs such as the six-in-one vaccine, are “extremely worrying”.

He added: “Immediate action to reverse this alarming multi-year downward trend and protect our communities from preventable diseases is urgently needed..

“Vaccines save lives and are the safest and most effective method to protect our children against disease.

“Low levels of vaccination coverage matter as it means these diseases have the potential to spread within our communities, infecting unvaccinated people, including vulnerable individuals unable to have vaccinations such as young babies or people with cancer. We can and must do better.”

MMR uptake rates vary significantly between England's regions – just 74.2 percent of five-year-olds in London were fully-vaccinated in 2021-22, compared to 91.7 percent in the North East.

In the East Midlands, 87.3 percent of youngsters have had both doses of the MMR jab.

The NHS urges anyone who has not had two doses of the MMR vaccine should ask their GP surgery for a vaccination and it is contacting parents of around 740,000 children aged between one and six who have not yet had one or both doses of the MMR vaccine, encouraging them to make an appointment with their child’s GP practice.

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said: “It is important that parents make sure their children are protected against MMR as they return to school, and are up to date with their flu vaccination if eligible as we head into the winter months.