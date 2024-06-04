Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A celebratory coffee morning was held at Reach for Health in Daventry to officially launch a new clinic for people with muscular dystrophy.

The clinic is run by Coventry-based charity Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Support Centre and offers physiotherapy sessions to help people with the condition maintain their wellbeing, independence and optimum mobility.

A pilot scheme proved popular and the charity’s satellite clinic in the town will now double its provision to provide weekly physiotherapy sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and service users were invited to a coffee morning to find out more and enjoyed a sociable morning and cake to mark the occasion.

Dan Miller of Reach for Health with MDSC physios, trustee David Salt & CEO Sarah Ann Moore

Sarah Ann Moore, Chief Executive of MD Support Centre, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people join us for the official opening of our satellite clinic in Daventry.

“We are now looking forward to running therapy sessions on a more regular basis at Reach for Health to benefit even more people with muscular dystrophy.”

Dan Miller, Centre Manager at Reach for Health, welcomed the opportunity for the two organisations to work in partnership and said: “It’s a passion of mine to see both charities grow together because by sharing our resources we’ll be able to reach more people, who really do appreciate and need the services that we offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MD Support Centre is one of only two charities nationwide providing lifelong physical therapies for adults with progressive muscle-wasting conditions.

MD Support Centre service users & staff enjoyed a coffee morning to launch the Daventry clinic

Those using the new Daventry clinic include people from the town and as far afield as the Cambridgeshire fens and home counties, including Buckinghamshire.

Among those to benefit is grandmother Pam Skingle, of Milton Keynes, who has FSH muscular dystrophy, affecting the muscles of the face, shoulders and arms, abdominal muscles and upper legs.

Pam had been attending MD Support Centre in Coventry and is delighted to now have a clinic closer to home. The retired nursery nurse, aged 74, said: “The sessions make me feel more comfortable and help to improve my posture, and I’m walking much more. The physiotherapists help you to understand your body and what you can and can’t do and it gives you the confidence to keep moving. Their specialist knowledge means you are able to work with people who really understand your condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Berry, who has Mytonic Dystrophy Type 2, which is characterised by muscle weakness, stiffness and pain, started attending the MD Support Centre sessions in Daventry after initially joining the accessible gym at Reach for Health.

“I’ve been having regular physiotherapy ever since and I walk out feeling like a new woman. It’s been amazing,” said Clare, who also now volunteers at Reach for Health. “The physios are brilliant and the sessions help me to move more and relieve the pain. I live in Weedon so having this satellite clinic is fantastic for me because it’s much closer than MD Support Centre in Coventry.”