Charity joins in Big Tea toasting local Northamptonshire's NHS heroes

Northamptonshire Health Charity is urging people to join the nation’s biggest tea break to help raise cash to help health service champions on the NHS' 76th birthday.

The NHS Big Tea is at 3pm on July 5 with a series of events across the country organised by communities, friends, families or workmates offering a chance to reflect and say thank you for everything NHS staff and volunteers have done and continue to do.

All those sharing a cuppa — either virtually or across the table — can take a five-minute break, text £5 to support their local NHS hospitals and tag five friends on social media to ask them to do the same.

Big Tea day is part of a national celebration to mark the NHS birthday

All the money raised will help support local NHS staff's well-being or the ward, department or service closest to their hearts at Northampton or Kettering General Hospitals, or for the community and mental health hospitals and services under Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust.

Alison McCulloch, head of fundraising at Northamptonshire Health Charity, said: “Many of us have a lot to be grateful to NHS staff and volunteers for following the year we have had.

"They have been at the forefront of the response to one of the biggest challenges our country has ever faced. NHS Big Tea is chance to show our support for them by joining a national outpouring of thanks this July.

"For many, this will be an outpouring of joy, celebrating the vaccine and all that it is allowing us to do again. For others, it will be an outpouring of thanks, for everything that our NHS champions have done for us. For some, sadly, it will be a moment of reflection for the loss of loved ones.

Money raised in Northamptonshire will go to support staff and patients in the county's healthcare settings

"Whatever the emotion, please join the nation’s biggest tea break to raise money for the incredible people in our NHS.”

Northamptonshire Health Charity exists to make things better for patients, their families and staff by providing funding for equipment, research, training and all of those extras that help to comfort people when in hospital.

Thanks to the support and generosity of the public NHC has used money received to fund numerous projects and initiatives to enhance patient care and experience as well as support staff wellbeing. They are urging the public to take part in the NHS Big Tea and enable the charity to continue supporting NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

Thousands are expected to host events and NHS Charities Together has produced a pack to help those events go with a swing,