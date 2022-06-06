Charity football match in honour of Daventry man who 'lit up the room'

Funds are being raised in honour of a much-loved Daventry man who “lit up the room with his presence and humour”.

A charity football match is taking place at Daventry Town FC on Saturday, July 30, to remember Rebelo Costa, 45, who died in May last year.

Known as ‘Ruby’, his untimely death due to heart-related problems came as a shock to his wife Trish, mother Anita, brother Celso, and family and friends.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby on the playing field.

He moved to Daventry in 2000 after serving in the Portugese Army. Ruby was a big charity supporter and a huge Arsenal fan.

Ruby is most fondly remembered in Daventry at GXO for Amazon, where he met friends and organisers of the charity match Rob Faulkner, Sam Burke, and Kane Thomason.

"We all have wonderful memories of Ruby,” said Rob.

"He lit up every room with his prescence and humour. His passing has been such a great loss for ourselves and of course his family and close friends; but we are raising money in memory of a great man, who had a great smile and funny ways. These memories can never leave us.”

Funds raised will go to SANDS who help anyone affected by the death of a baby and improve the care bereaved parents receive. Proceeds will also help Daventry Town Football Club provide artificial grass for future generations to enjoy playing sport in a safe environment. The third cause is Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Rob said: “He loved his football, whether it was watching or playing, so we thought this would be a fitting tribute.”

The two teams taking part have been organised by Rob and will be called Ruby United, a name picked by Johnny Evans as well as captain on the day.

Rob added: “Terry O Neil is also helping with the day due to his experience of organising wonderful events whilst running football for charity. Kane Thomasson is running Abingdon X1, coming from Oxfordshire, Kane will be bringing a decent team up to play the Ruby team.

“We also have a Just Giving page where any donation is appreciated.”