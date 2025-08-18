Charity celebrates three years of working hard to minimise period poverty across Northamptonshire

An admirable charity recently celebrated three years of working hard to minimise period poverty across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bag for Flo is a volunteer-led initiative working to end period poverty across Northampton and Daventry – as sadly one in five people who menstruate cannot afford period products.

The 11 team members see the impact of that statistic everyday through the increasing demand for support in our county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bag for Flo offers free monthly period bags containing pads, tampons or a mixed selection to people in need, and these are distributed through schools, food banks and community partners across Northants and beyond.

A Bag for Flo is a volunteer-led initiative working to end period poverty across Northampton and Daventry – as sadly one in five people who menstruate cannot afford period products.

The team are strong believers that choice matters and just because someone cannot afford period products does not mean they should not have a choice in them – which is why there are three bags on offer.

The charity currently distributes more than 400 bags each month, all packed by the amazing volunteers in Daventry, and a celebration event was held earlier in the month to mark three years.

The aim was to thank volunteers, supporters and the community for the ongoing contribution and it was hosted at Daisy B’s Boutique, who are huge supporters of A Bag for Flo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also launched its new Teen Bag this month, packed with products and useful information. A young girl named Isla from the Northampton School for Girls was the winner of the label design competition, and this will be printed on every bag distributed.

The 11 team members see the impact of the statistics everyday through the increasing demand for support in our county.

Olivia Krawczyk has been a volunteer for A Bag for Flo since January this year and having seen the impact of period poverty across the world, she was shocked to learn how much it directly affects our county.

Olivia shared that the charity was launched by Laura Cooper-Wortley, who works full-time in the NHS and was determined to do something about period poverty statistics.

This was a completely new venture for the founder and it began in her spare bedroom, before expanding to a larger unit in Daventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura told this newspaper: “I started A Bag for Flo because no one should have to go without period products, and periods do not stop for poverty.

A Bag for Flo offers free monthly period bags containing pads, tampons or a mixed selection to people in need, and these are distributed through schools, food banks and community partners.

“Statistics show that in 2023, 21 percent of people who menstruated struggled to afford period products. This not only affects their dignity and wellbeing, but also their education and ability to participate fully in society without shame, stigma and unnecessary barriers. Our bags are a small gesture with a big impact.”

Olivia added: “We offer free period products to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. We give up our time to pack the bags and they are distributed from places where the need is. This takes away the shame people may feel if they had to come to us directly.”

Talking about the difference that A Bag for Flo makes, Olivia continued: “It’s huge. We hear all positive and great things. Many people say they didn’t realise how expensive period products are, especially when there are multiple people who use them in one household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We give out over 400 bags a month and we’re inundated. Everyone is a volunteer with full-time jobs and we’re not even scratching the surface.”

Olivia shared that the charity has grown so much during her time on the team since January, and she looks forward to being part of its future evolution and development.

A focus moving forward is to push their social media platforms, as they provide a space for thought leaders in period poverty and menstrual management to share their insights.

As well as this, A Bag for Flo hopes to continue involving the community in projects, putting themselves out there for funding, and breaking the taboos surrounding period poverty.

For more information on A Bag for Flo, visit the charity’s website here.