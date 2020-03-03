Case of coronavirus CONFIRMED in Northamptonshire

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed the virus has hit the county

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northamptonshire today (Tuesday).

The Department for Health and Social Care has taken to Twitter this afternoon to announce that a case has been confirmed in the county.

However it has refused to confirm whereabouts in the county the patient is from at this time.

The Government body confirmed, as of 9am this morning (March 3), that 12 more people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus.

Those who have tested positive have traveled from Italy, Germany, Singapore, Japan and Iran.

One of those 12 patients is confirmed to be in Northamptonshire.

The new information brings the total confirmed cases in the UK to 51.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, Centre Director, Public Health England East Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"The case is a resident of Northamptonshire and became infected whilst in Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case/s. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health for Northamptonshire County Council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Northamptonshire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus”

